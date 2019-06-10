Register
    Workers build a border fence on private property located within the US states of Texas and New Mexico; photo taken from Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico on 26 May 2019.

    Trump Threatens to Reinstate Tariffs if Mexico Fails to Approve Portion of Immigration Deal

    A day earlier, Trump said that a deal with Mexico on curbing illegal immigration had opened a new era of "great cooperation" between the two countries, adding that he was confident that Mexico City would be "very cooperative" and wanted "to get the job properly done".

    US President Donald Trump has repeated his threat of tariffs against Mexico, saying that the US has already signed a portion of the planned immigration and security pact with the country and warned that Washington would follow through with its threat if the deal was not ratified by Mexican lawmakers.

    "We have fully signed and documented another very important part of the Immigration and Security deal with Mexico, one that the US has been asking about getting for many years," Trump tweeted, adding that the details would be revealed "in the not too distant future".

    Trump vowed to move forward with the promised tariff hike unless Mexico's parliament voted to approve the deal.

    On Friday, Washington announced that it had reached an agreement with Mexico City about a border security deal aimed at curbing the flow of illegal immigration from Central America into the United States. Under the deal, Mexico is obliged to deploy its National Guard forces throughout the country, particularly on its southern border, and work more vigorously to dismantle human smuggling operations. The US, in turn, will return asylum seekers attempting to cross the Mexico-US border to Mexico, where they will be held until a decision on whether or not to grant asylum is made.

    Trump’s Mexico Tariff Deal Sends ‘Biggest’ Message to China – Sen.
    Earlier this month, President Trump threatened to slap Mexico with 25 percent tariffs unless the country did its part to help quell the illegal immigration crisis. The threat led to negotiations. On Saturday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador promised to cooperate with the US on the migration issue, adding that he intended to continue to build relations and cooperate with the US without "harming the country" or interfering in its internal affairs. Trump responded by saying he had "full confidence" that Mexico would do its part to resolve the border issue.

    Caravans of migrants from Central American countries began moving toward the US through Mexico last fall, with President Trump and his Republican allies in Congress calling the phenomenon a national emergency in a bid to secure funds for a border wall, one of Trump's central campaign promises in 2016.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
