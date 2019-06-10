Register
08:21 GMT +310 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Eric Swalwell, of California, speaks during the 2019 California Democratic Party State Organizing Convention in San Francisco, Saturday, June 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

    Dem Candidate Swalwell Compares Democrats to ‘Avengers,’ Republicans to ‘Hunger Games’

    © AP Photo / Jeff Chiu
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The candidate tried to warm up the audience with a good joke, but listeners were less than impressed.

    On Sunday, Democratic Presidential Candidate Eric Swalwell compared candidates from his party to the main characters from “The Avengers” comic book/movie franchise and likened rival Republican party candidates to characters from the “Hunger Games” series.

    "To my fellow candidates, I consider us all like ‘The Avengers’,” he said smiling, expecting a reaction of laughter from the audience. “The Republicans in 2016, that was 'The Hunger Games.' We are in this, with your help and support, to save this country we love so much.”

    The candidate was met with an awkward and reserved reaction.

    Speaking at the Iowa Democratic Party Hall of Fame Forum, the California congressman praised voters for electing the Dem majority to the House in 2018.

    “You cut our time in hell in half,” he said. “You gave us a shot to save the country.”

    He did not elaborate on which of his fellow Democrats he considers an expy for the self-obsessed narcissist inventor Tony Stark, who is like the Cold War relic brawler Captain America or who represents Thor, 1000-year old guy with a hammer.

    In any case, one thing Swalwell, who pledged to ban guns for private citizens should he win, definitely does not share with any of the superheroes is notoriety. According to a CNN/Des Moines/Mediacom Iowa poll released Saturday, of 600 participants, 65 per cent of respondents asked in person and 75 per cent of respondents asked online, said they either “don’t know” or are “not sure”  who Swalwell is.

    Of those who knew of him, only 5 per cent said they view him “very favourably” and 17 per cent said they view him “mostly favourably.” 13 per cent of respondents said they view him unfavourably. Only 1 per cent of respondents named him as their second choice for president. The number of respondents who chose him as their first choice was zero.

    "I will always be real with you. I will be bold," he said passionately before landing what he thought would be his memorable line, "without the bull."

    The punch line that was evidently supposed to spark applause landed to deafening silence and some awkward laughter from the audience.

    There are 24 Democratic candidates and two Republicans who are running for the presidency in 2020. Sunday's forum was the largest event for the 2020 caucus so far. Around 1,500 activists and 200 media representatives attended, according to the Des Moines Register report.

    Related:

    Democratic Congressman Swalwell Joins Race for White House - Report
    Activist WRESTLES Mic From Democratic Presidential Candidate at Political Event
    Self Help Guru In Need of Help? Is War Good for Democratic Candidates?
    Alyssa Milano ROASTED For Vowing Not to Criticise 2020 Democratic Candidates
    Tags:
    Avengers, joke, Democrats
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beaches, Sunshine & Swimsuit-Clad Girls: What Soviet-Era Vacation Looked Like
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse