Dems to Bring Nixon-Era Figure ‘Sleazebag’ Jong Dean to Congress – Report

The 81-year old former attorney is known for his sarcastic quips at President Trump, and for his involvement in the cover-up of Nixon’s infamous Watergate scandal.

A Watergate-era figure who served as White House counsel is expected to attend a Congressional hearing as Dems continue to pursue the Russian collusion and obstruction of justice allegations against Trump, Fox News reported Sunday.

Dean, now 80, a vocal Trump critic, and a prolific Twitter user is engaged in a remarkable war of words with the 45th, which he called an “authoritarian president,” among other things. Needless to say, Trump answers in kind.

“Would someone get Trump a dog? He needs a friend so he won’t endlessly vent on Twitter. He’s uninterested in government and policy. He doesn’t read. He doesn’t exercise. He has no real friends. A dog might save humankind,” Dean tweeted Saturday. “Admittedly, it's a lot to ask of a dog. But help is needed.”

​On Sunday, Trump blasted the Democrats for their intention to defibrillate the Russian collusion and obstruction of justice allegations despite the release of Special Counsellor Robert Mueller’s report, lashing out at John Dean in the process.

“The Dems were devastated - after all this time and money spent ($40,000,000), the Mueller Report was a disaster for them. But they want a Re-do or Do-Over,” Trump said in his tweet. “They are even bringing in @CNN sleazebag attorney John Dean. Sorry, no Do-Overs - Go back to work!

​According to Fox, Dean’s appearance before Congress is likely to create a dramatic spectacle – their news website compares it to that of Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn, who arrived on Capitol Hill Thursday with a bucket of KFC fried chicken (and a ceramic chicken statue to drive the point home) to mock the absent Attorney General William Barr, implying that he “chickened out” of testifying before lawmakers. A video shows Cohen eating the chicken as lawmakers entered the room.

​One day before that, Barr testified for hours on his handling of the Mueller report before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Fox recalls. He failed to appear on Thursday due to a disagreement about the terms of his appearance, the report says.