At Least 1 Killed, 6 Injured as Crane Falls on Dallas Apartment Building During Storm - Reports

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans has told Dallas Morning News, cited by AP that the crane fell onto a downtown apartment building Sunday afternoon as strong winds, heavy rain and hail battered parts of North Texas.

The crane fell after the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm alert for the greater Dallas/Fort Worth area until 7 p.m. local time on Sunday, warning of heavy rain and damaging gusts. The weather agency has also warned of a possible flood for parts of the region until 5 p.m. local time.

Video of the moment the crane collapsed onto the apartment building in Deep Ellum in Dallas.

Video footage and photos, shared by local netizens, show that the downed crane ripped a large gash into the side of the building.

Video footage and photos, shared by local netizens, show that the downed crane ripped a large gash into the side of the building.

According to AP, citing local officials, at least one person was killed and six were injured in the accident. The conditions of those injured were not immediately available, according to AP.

According to media reports, the gusts have also damaged a hangar door and part of the roof at a Southwest Airlines maintenance facility at Dallas Love Field airport.

