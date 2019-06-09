Huawei Talks Real 'National Security Discussions' That Are Separate From Trade - Mnuchin

The US banned all Huawei equipment from American soil and barred US firms from selling the tech giant technologies including hardware and software, citing national security concerns.

In an interview with CNBC, head of the US Treasury Steven Mnuchin has claimed that the discussions regarding China's Huawei are purely about "national security" and are not tied to any trade "discussions". Mnuchin specifically stressed that Huawei's blacklisting isn't a part of the ongoing trade war between the US and China.

"They’re separate from trade: Both we and China have acknowledged that in our discussions. Now, of course, President Trump, when he has the meeting, to the extent he gets certain comfort on Huawei or other issues, obviously we can talk about national security issues, but these are separate issues, they’re not being linked to trade", Mnuchin said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW