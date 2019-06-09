US President Trump Vows to Hit Back at 'Corrupt Media'

Earlier this week, the US president said he had not seen large groups of anti-Trump protesters during his trip to the United Kingdom, adding that all media reports of those protests were "fake news".

In his recent post on Twitter Mr Trump reflects on the way presidents should react to false media coverage.

I know it is not at all “Presidential” to hit back at the Corrupt Media, or people who work for the Corrupt Media, when they make false statements about me or the Trump Administration. Problem is, if you don’t hit back, people believe the Fake News is true. So we’ll hit back! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 9 июня 2019 г.

Last week Mr Trump dismissed reports that he had called the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle "nasty" as rumours. He said they were spread by "fake news media", singling out CNN and The New York Times.

Relations between Trump and the media have long been contentious. According to the Huffington Post, during the presidential campaign Mr Trump expressed his outrage at what he described were unfair reports about him 43 times.

In a series of Twitter posts earlier this year, Donald Trump shared his belief that the press has never been more dishonest than it is today. He was especially angry with The New York Times, calling it "a true enemy of the people".

