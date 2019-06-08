Trump Says Mexico Agrees to Buy Agricultural Products 'Immediately' After Tariffs Threats

On Friday, US President Donald Trump said that Mexico had agreed to strengthen the country's border control to curb the flow of illegal migrants to the US.

US President Donald Trump has written on Twitter that Mexico will buy agricultural products from the US:

MEXICO HAS AGREED TO IMMEDIATELY BEGIN BUYING LARGE QUANTITIES OF AGRICULTURAL PRODUCT FROM OUR GREAT PATRIOT FARMERS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 8 июня 2019 г.

​Earlier in the day, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that the US president will retain his authority to impose tariffs on Mexico if it fails to fulfil its immigration deal commitments.

"Our expectation is that Mexico will do what they've committed to do and our expectation is that we won't need to put tariffs in place, but obviously if that's not the case, the president retains that authority", Mnuchin told Reuters on the sidelines of a G20 finance meeting in Fukuoka, Japan.

READ MORE: Trump: US, Mexico Reached 'Signed Agreement' on Migration, Tariffs Called Off

Last week, Trump said Washington would impose a 5 percent tariff on all goods imported from Mexico beginning on 10 June, adding that the duties would go up to 25 percent by October if America's southern neighbour doesn't handle the immigration crisis.

A flow of illegal migrants from Central America to the US has increased in recent months. Donald Trump declared a national emergency in February to raise funds to build a wall on the nation's southern border.