Mnuchin Says Trump May Tariff Mexico if it Fails to Comply with Immigration Deal

US President Donald Trump will retain his authority to impose tariffs on Mexico if it fails to fulfil its immigration deal commitments, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said as quoted by Reuters.
Last week, Trump said Washington would impose a 5 percent tariff on all goods imported from Mexico beginning on 10 June, adding that the duties would go up to 25 percent by October if America's southern neighbor doesn't handle the immigration crisis.
