Trump: US, Mexico Reached 'Signed Agreement' on Migration, No Tariffs Will Be Imposed

US President Donald Trump said Friday that Mexico agreed to reinforce the country's border control to curb the flow of undocumented migrants to the United States.

Trump said on Twitter that Mexico will "take strong measure to stem the tide of Migration" through the country and to the US border, stressing that the threatened duties against Mexican goods are "indefinitely suspended".

....stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border. This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States. Details of the agreement will be released shortly by the State Department. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 8 June 2019

Last week, Trump said the United States would impose a 5 percent tariff on all goods imported from Mexico beginning on June 10 and increase the tariffs to 25 percent by October unless Mexico alleviates the illegal immigration crisis.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Thursday that the country would deploy up to 6,000 troops to its southern border with Guatemala in a bid to contain the flow of migrants seeking to cross into the United States through the Mexican border.

Earlier, the US-based media reported about the details of an alleged deal between Washington and Mexico, suggesting that the agreement would allow the United States to deport asylum seekers from Central America. In particular, one of the points in the US-Mexico migration deal reportedly envisaged the strict requirement for citizens of Central American countries to seek refuge in the first foreign country they arrive after leaving their own country.

The United States would reportedly deport Guatemalan asylum seekers to Mexico, while Honduran and Salvadoran asylum seekers will be sent to Guatemala.

An increasing number of migrants from Central America have been arriving to the US border with Mexico in recent months. Trump has called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds to build a border wall.

Meanwhile, US authorities apprehended more than 130,000 migrants at the nation’s Southwest Border with Mexico in May, the highest number in 13 years, according to data released by the Customs and Border Protection.

