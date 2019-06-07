Canada Welcomes Cuba's Commitment to End Venezuela Crisis - Report

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said Friday that Havana will have a role to play in Venezuela's return to democracy, Reuters reported.

Earlier this week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Freeland discussed ongoing efforts to support for rebuilding democracy in Venezuela and also for opposition leader Juan Guaido.

US Department of State spokesperson said Tuesday that Pompeo and Freeland also agreed to continue working together to exert pressure on Cuba in order to provide a "democratic and prosperous" future for the Cuban people.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said earlier that Cuba can potentially play a positive role in resolving the Venezuelan crisis.

The United States has in recent weeks stepped up its campaign to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and replace him with Guaido, who proclaimed himself to be the country's interim president.

Maduro has called Guaido a puppet of the United States and accused Washington of orchestrating a coup to force a government change in Venezuela and claim the country’s resources.

Guaido had formally asked the US military to intervene in Venezuela and overthrow Maduro. The Trump administration has said the United States is considering "all options" to topple Venezuela's democratically elected president.

China, Russia, Bolivia, Turkey, Cuba, and numerous other countries have voiced their support for constitutionally-elected Maduro as Venezuela's only legitimate president.

