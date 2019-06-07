US to Lodge Formal Protest With Russia Over Naval Manoeuvre - Acting Defence Secretary

"We’ll have military-to-military conversations with the Russians, and of course we’ll demarche them, but to me, safety at the end of the day is the most important (part)", Shanahan told reporters on the steps of the Pentagon, ahead of a meeting with his Greek counterpart. "It will not deter us from conducting our operations".
Prior to this, the Russian Pacific Fleet stated that it had voiced a protest over the actions of the US cruiser to the command of the vessel.
READ MORE: Russia Accuses US Destroyer of Creating Dangerous Situation For Its Ship in East China Sea
The Pacific Fleet said that the USS Chancellorsville had unexpectedly come too close to Russia's large anti-submarine ship the Admiral Vinogradov on Friday morning while they were following parallel courses. The destroyer was forced to carry out an emergency manoeuvre.
