Mexico Tariffs Still Set to Go Into Effect on Monday - White House Spokeswoman

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will move ahead with its proposed plan of imposing a 5 percent import tariff on a wide range on Mexican goods starting next week, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.

"Our position hasn’t changed", Sanders told reporters at Shannon Airport in Ireland. "Tariffs are going to take effect on Monday".

Sanders said that talks between US and Mexican officials to address the migration issue that led the United States to decide to impose tariffs have been positive.

"They’ve made a lot of progress", Sanders said. "The meetings have gone well, but as of now we’re still on track for tariffs on Monday".

Sanders noted that President Donald Trump has not spoken with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador as of earlier today, adding that Trump has been getting updates on the talks from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Vice President Mike Pence.

READ MORE: Trump to Declare New National Emergency to Impose Tariffs on Mexico - Report

The statement comes after Trump said last week the United States would impose a 5 percent tariff on all goods imported from Mexico beginning on June 10 and increase the tariffs to 25 percent by October unless Mexico alleviates the illegal immigration crisis.

An increasing number of migrants from Central America have been arriving to the US border with Mexico in recent months. Trump has called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds to build a border wall.