Man Arrested Over Alleged Plot to Detonate Grenades in Times Square, New York City - Reports

A suspect, whose name has not been released, was detained after the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, as well as NYPD officers, discovered information about his queries into buying grenades, NY Daily News reported, citing sources.

The unknown man was reportedly arrested after police officials stated that he was planning to throw explosive devices at people in Times Square.

According to the CBS New York, the suspect was detained when he went to buy the explosives.

The officials reportedly said that the man had been under surveillance for some time and was being closely monitored by authorities.

READ MORE: Police Search For Driver Who Rammed NYPD Officer in Times Square (VIDEO)

The New York Police Department hasn't commented on the matter yet, referring all inquiries to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which has also declined to comment.

Times Square has been a frequent target of ambitious terrorists because of its reputation as the "Crossroads of the World".

Despite the heavily strengthened police presence, Times Square, which receives millions of visitors each year, has been the target of at least two attempted bombers in recent years.