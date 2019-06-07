US-Russia Relations Harmed by 'Witch Hunt', But Can Still Be Good - Trump

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said Washington's relations with Moscow had been damaged by a "phony witch hunt" adding that the relationship could still be improved.

"I think we can have a good relationship with Russia. I think it's hurt by a phoney witch hunt. I could have a good relationship with Russia", Trump said in an interview with Fox News on Thursday when asked if he was still interested in improving US-Russian relations.

In April, US Special Counsel Robert Mueller finalised a report on his investigation into the alleged collusion between the Trump campaign team and Russia, something that was vehemently denied by both sides.

READ MORE: Key Mueller Witness Arrested Over Transport of Child Porn – Report

The report showed that the probe found no evidence of collusion between Trump and his campaign with Russia in the 2016 US presidential election — which had been previously stated by Moscow multiple times.

Mueller, however, described 10 episodes that may constitute obstruction of justice by the US president. US Attorney General William Barr notably said after reviewing the facts he concluded that the evidence developed by Mueller failed to establish that Trump had committed an obstruction-of-justice offence.