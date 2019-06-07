US-Russia Relations Harmed by 'Witch Hunt', But Can Still Be Good - Trump

"I think we can have a good relationship with Russia. I think it's hurt by a phoney witch hunt. I could have a good relationship with Russia", Trump said in an interview with Fox News on Thursday when asked if he was still interested in improving US-Russian relations.
In April, US Special Counsel Robert Mueller finalised a report on his investigation into the alleged collusion between the Trump campaign team and Russia, something that was vehemently denied by both sides.
The report showed that the probe found no evidence of collusion between Trump and his campaign with Russia in the 2016 US presidential election — which had been previously stated by Moscow multiple times.
