04:57 GMT +307 June 2019
    F-35

    US Stops Accepting New Turkish Pilots to Train on F-35 Fighter Jets - Report

    US
    The two NATO allies have disputed for months over Ankara's purchase order for Russia's S-400 air defence systems, which Washington claims could pose a threat to the US F-35 fighter jets.

    The US made a decision to stop accepting any additional Turkish pilots who were expected to come to the country in order to be trained on F-35 fighter jets, Reuters reported, citing US officials.

    According to Reuters, two unnamed US officials revealed the decision on F-35 jet training, noting that the possibility that the policy shift could be reversed depends on Ankara.

    The US officials reportedly said that the decision only applied to upcoming rounds of Turkish pilots and maintenance crews who would have normally come to the United States, according to Reuters.

    The formal decision on halting the training of the Turkish pilots and maintenance crews at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona, however, was not made, Reuters reported citing officials. 

    It was reported than an F-35 U.S. military plane has crashed near the Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort, South Carolina
    According to Reuters, the possibility of a reversal of this decision, however, left open if Turkey alters its plans.

    Accroding to the US military, cited by Reuters, four Turkish pilots are currently training at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona. Two additional Turkish pilots are at the US base working as instructors. Beyond those six Turkish officers, there are an additional 20 Turkish aircraft maintainers at the base undergoing training as well.

    Meanwhile, Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for European and NATO Policy Andrew Winternitz said Thursday that if Turkey purchased both the S-400 and the F-35 for its armed forces it could study ways to use the Russian defence system more effectively against the US fifth generation aircraft.

    On Tuesday, US Ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison said that Turkey must back down and cancel plans to purchase the S-400. However, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan remains committed to going through with the deal.

    Washington has reportedly given Ankara until the end of the first week of June to either abandon the S-400 deal with Russia or face penalties, which would include sanctions, removal from Lockheed Martin's F-35 jet program and canceling the delivery of 100 F-35 jets.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
