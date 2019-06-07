Russian Consulate General in US Slams 'Inhumane' Osipova-Mobley Sentence, Will Seek Appeal

The US District Court in Kansas sentenced Thursday Russian national Bogdana Osipova-Mobley to seven years in prison for international parental kidnapping and demanding child support from her American ex-husband.

Osipova was present in the courtroom in shackles, and with tears in her eyes asked the court to release her. Her ex-husband Brian Mobley demanded from the court to give the mother of his two children a maximum prison term.

Then-pregnant Osipova-Mobley left Wichita, Kansas, in 2014 and fled led to her homeland with one child from her first marriage and another from Air Force recruiter Brian Mobley after suffering abuse at the hands of Mobley. She gave birth to a third child after arriving in Russia.

After her spouse filed for divorce and accused his wife of taking their common child to Russia without his consent, a US court granted him full custody over the couple's two youngest children.

US authorities arrested Osipova in 2017 shortly after she returned to the United States in order to change child support arrangements.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW