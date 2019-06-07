US Court Sentences Russian Citizen Osipova-Mobley to 7-Year Jail Term for Parental Kidnapping

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian citizen Bogdana Osipova-Mobley was sentenced in a US federal court in Kansas on Thursday after being convicted in the United States on charges of international parental kidnapping because she moved her children to Russia while divorcing her husband.

Days before the sentencing, Osipova-Mobley had asked Judge Eric Megren to disqualify himself from the case due to bias.

In a motion filed on Tuesday, her lawyers argued that Melgren violated the code of conduct for US judges when he suggested in a email to Osipova-Mobley's mother that the sentence would be more favorable if Mobley returns her children to the United States before the hearing.

Osipova-Mobley, who has both Russian and US citizenship, left Wichita, Kansas, in 2014 with one child from her first marriage and another from Air Force recruiter Brian Mobley, according to prosecutors. She gave birth to a third child after arriving in Russia. US authorities arrested Osipova-Mobley in 2017 shortly after she returned to the United States in order to change child support arrangements.

Osipova became a naturalized US citizen in 2004 and ten years later fled to her homeland with her two children after suffering abuse at the hands of her husband, a US citizen. After her spouse filed for divorce and accused his wife of taking their common child to Russia without his consent, a US court granted him full custody over the couple's two youngest children.

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov has rejected the plea of Kansas lawmaker Ron Estes to reunite the younger children with their father in the United States, saying Osipova-Mobley has been a victim of "discrimination and psychological pressure" in the US criminal case.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in April that the children, now ages 4, 6 and 16, are living with their relatives in Kaliningrad. A Russian court ruled earlier that the children should remain in Russia. The father of the oldest son is reportedly not seeking custody of his child.

