Mike Pence Tells Mexico to Take Decisive Action on Immigration to Avoid Tariffs - Report

The US administration has not changed its mind about imposing tariffs on all Mexican goods on Monday amid ongoing talks with Mexico’s officials in Washington.

"Position has not changed, and we are still moving forward with tariffs at this time", White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said Thursday, cited by CNBC.

Similarly, US Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday that Donald Trump would stand firm until a crisis at the southern US border is resolved, adding that Mexico should take decisive action on the immigration issue to avoid duties on Mexican goods.

Last week, US President Donald Trump said the United States would impose a 5 percent tariff on all goods imported from Mexico beginning on June 10 and increase the tariffs to 25 percent by October unless Mexico alleviates the illegal immigration crisis.

On Wednesday, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said he remained optimistic about the ongoing talks with the United States on tariffs. Trump also said Wednesday that some progress had been achieved in the negotiations.

Earlier in the day, The Washington Post reported that Mexican officials had pledged to send some 6,000 National Guard troops to the southern border with Guatemala to contain the flow of Central American immigrants as part of the deal to avert escalating US tariffs. The possible agreement would also allow the United States to deport Guatemalan asylum seekers to Mexico as soon as they set foot on US soil.

An increasing number of migrants from Central America have been arriving to the US border with Mexico in recent months. Trump has called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds to build a border wall.

