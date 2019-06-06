Register
06:57 GMT +306 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The exterior of Raytheon Co. in Sudbury, Mass. is seen Thursday, Jan. 29, 2009.

    US State Department Fires Official Who Pulled Huge Arms Deal for Ex-Employer

    © AP Photo / Elise Amendola
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A man who used to work as a lobbyist for Raytheon but then switched to serving as a government employee in the State Department used his position to greenlight a massive arms sales to two Arab nations.

    The US State Department has fired a senior official who orchestrated a massive $8 billion weapons deal for his ex-employer, Raytheon, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

    The man named Charles Faulkner used to work as an outside lobbyist for defence contractor Raytheon Co. then, he came to the US State Department where he served as deputy assistant secretary until last May.

    According to Wall Street Journal, he resigned after he orchestrated a plan to use President Trump's emergency declaration citing tensions over Iran that allowed an $8 billion arms sales to Saudi Arabia and UAE to be signed bypassing Congressional oversight.

    As a part of the deal, Faulkner orchestrated $2 billion worth of precision-guided missiles to two Arab nations.

    Raytheon
    © AFP 2019 / ROSLAN RAHMAN
    Raytheon Successfully Tests New 'Hot Fire Rocket Motor' Designed for DARPA
    The deal caught the attention of the Congress, and Democratic lawmakers raised concerns regarding whether exploiting a government position to greenlight arms sales to Faulkner's former employee violated the Trump administration's ethics rules.

    "Should he be making decisions about the arms sales he was working on before he came to the government?" a congressional aide asked, according to a Morning Star report.

    The House Foreign Affairs Committee scheduled a hearing for next week to discuss the State Department's decisions, and Faulkner's scheme is expected to be a focus of questioning.

    Speaking to the journalists, Faulkner's former colleagues at the State Department said he was a "polarizing figure" even before the controversial deal took place.

    Neither Faulkner himself nor the State Department provided any comments regarding the issue, a Morning Star report says.

    Related:

    Raytheon Plans to Open New Manufacturing Facility in Scotland Within 2 Years
    US Army Awards $502Mln Contract to Manage Pacific Missile Test Range - Raytheon
    New US Long Range 'Deep Strike' Missile Integrated in Launcher – Raytheon
    Brexit Is Not Clouding Our Horizon: American Defense Contractor Raytheon Reveals
    US Army, Raytheon Designing Laser Defense Systems for Tactical Vehicles
    US Army Awards $130Mln Contract for Wireless Anti-Tank Missiles - Raytheon
    US Army Shells Out $396 Million to Raytheon for Romania’s Patriot Missiles
    Tags:
    arms deal, Raytheon, U.S. Department of State, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tourists Visit Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant
    Welcome to Exclusion Zone: Tourists Flock to Chernobyl Amid HBO Series' Success
    Lying in London
    Lying in London
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse