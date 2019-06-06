Register
    Transportation and Infrastructure Committee member Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-NY, speaks during the committee's markup hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2012.

    US House Judiciary Committee: No Support for Impeachment Probe of Trump - Report

    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    US
    US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said Wednesday, cited by Reuters, that there is no support for an impeachment probe of US President Donald Trump.

    Back in May, Nadler said that the US Congress must act following Special Counsel Robert Mueller's remarks that his office did not consider charging President Donald Trump with a crime due to Department of Justice policy.

    Mueller made his first public remarks in May after concluding the investigation into allegations of Trump-Russia collusion and Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election. Mueller said that charging Trump with a crime was not an option that his office could consider given Justice Department policy.

    Nadler has said that Mueller's comments demonstrated the US president has been lying about the report's findings.

    U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller makes a statement on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election at the Justice Department in Washington, U.S., May 29, 2019. RE
    © REUTERS / Jim Bourg
    The Mueller report concluded that Trump's campaign team did not collude with Russia, but described ten instances regarding Trump’s actions that may constitute possible obstruction of justice. However, US Attorney General William Barr concluded that the evidence provided in Mueller’s report does not raise to the level of obstruction of justice violation.

    However, Democratic Congressman Mark Pocanhas said that the Congress must immediately begin the process to impeach Trump over possible obstruction of justice charges in light of remarks delivered by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

    The US House of Representatives has the sole power to impeach (indict) a sitting president while the Senate has the sole power to convict him, according to the constitution. Even if Trump is impeached by the Democratic-controlled House many believe, including many Democrats, that he is unlikely to be convicted by the Republican-majority Senate.

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

    Tags:
    probe, impeachment, House Judiciary Committee, Jerrold Nadler, Donald Trump, United States
