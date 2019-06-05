US Police Investigate Major Explosion Near Roswell New Mexico - Reports (VIDEO)

New Mexico State Police said Wednesday that multiple injuries have been reported, adding that the scene is still active.

According to media reports, there has been no information about the cause of the incident. Meanwhile, local authorities have advised to avoid the area.

#ÚltimoMomento | Se registra explosión en las zonas aledañas del Aeropuerto Roswell, Nuevo México.



Se reportan varios heridos. pic.twitter.com/tbgFFwDj4L — Capital 21 (@Capital_21) 5 June 2019

New Mexico State Police will address the incident at 2:30 pm local time.

#UPDATE: New Mexico State Police Captain Lance Bateman will give sound to media @ 2:30 p.m. 20 West Martin at the Eastern New Mexico ROTC building room 124 in Roswell. https://t.co/k0SRcp4PmR — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) 5 June 2019

Roswell is a famous place because of the most enduring legends in UFO lore. The so-called "Roswell incident" took place in 1947, sparking rumors that an alien spacecraft crashed in the remote desert town of Roswell in New Mexico, leading to the discovery of extraterrestrial debris and alien bodies, which were covered up by the US government.

Although the command of the Eighth Air Force has issued a retraction, stating that in fact, the recovered craft had been a weather balloon, intense media interest and public speculation prompted the authorities to hold a subsequent press conference at which the remains of a weather balloon were displayed that seemed to confirm the Air Force's account.

