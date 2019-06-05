Register
    US Justice Department in Washington

    US DoJ Charges Iranian Citizen, Turkish Company of Plotting to Bypass Sanctions

    © AP Photo / Cliff Owen
    US
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - An Iranian citizen has been charged in a federal court with plotting to evade US sanctions to send aircraft parts to Tehran, the Justice Department said in a press release.

    "Peyman Amiri Larijani, 33, a citizen of Iran and former resident of Istanbul, Turkey, was charged in a United States District Court for the District of Columbia in two separate indictments", the release stated on Tuesday.

    A 34-count indictment charges Larijani and Turkish based company Kral Aviation with conspiracy to acquire US origin aircraft parts and other goods to send to end-users in Iran, the Justice Department said.

    READ MORE: Pentagon Plans to Send 120,000 Troops to Middle East to Counteract Iran – Report

    Larijani is charged with conspiring to equip an Iranian airline that had been designated by the US government as supporting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the release said.

    The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) and the Wasp-class Amphibious Assault Ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) sail alongside, as the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group (ABECSG) and Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (KSGARG) conduct joint operations, in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in the Arabian Sea, May 17, 2019
    © REUTERS / Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian M. Wilbur/U.S. Navy
    US Carrier, Strategic Bomber Do 'Simulated Strike' Near Iran's Maritime Borders
    Tensions between the United States and Iran have recently escalated. 

     US President Donald Trump designated the IRGC, which is part of the Iranian Armed Forces, a terrorist organization in mid-April. Tehran responded by accusing Washington of supporting terrorism and labelled the US Central Command a terrorist organization.

     Tehran also announced its decision to suspend some of its obligations under the JCPOA on 8 May, exactly one year after an abrupt  US withdrawal from the agreement.

    Iran has also given other signatories — France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, China and the European Union — an ultimatum, saying it would step up uranium enrichment in 60 days if they did not shield Tehran from US sanctions. Tehran said its recent decision was a response to Washington violating the JCPOA.

    READ MORE: Iran Navy Risks 'Escalating Encounters' at Sea Beyond Warning Shots — Pentagon

    Meanwhile, the Pentagon has deployed an aircraft carrier strike group and bomber task force to the Persian Gulf in what a senior US administration official has called a "clear and unmistakable" message to the Islamic Republic.

