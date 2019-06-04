Register
04 June 2019
    US Says It Welcomes Chinese Nationals For ‘Legitimate’ Academic Studies

    US
    On Monday, a US State Department spokesperson revealed that the US would welcome Chinese nationals for “legitimate” studies.

    "We welcome Chinese students and scholars to the United States to conduct legitimate academic activities," the spokesperson said, AFP reported. However, they added that there were "an increasing number of instances" in which foreign intelligence organizations co-opt students while they are in the US. 

    Chinese students watch live broadcasting of the U.S. presidential debate between Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, at a cafe in Beijing, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016
    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    Chinese Education Ministry Issues Warning for Students Planning to Study in US

    "At the same time, we're committed to providing the highest quality service to legitimate travelers — who constitute the overwhelming majority of our visa applicants — so they can receive swift, thorough and clear decisions regarding their visa applications," the spokesperson added.

    Earlier Monday, the Chinese Ministry of Education warned Chinese students who have applied to study in the US over an increase in visa delays and denials.

    "For a period of time now, some Chinese students in the US have faced situations where their visas were restricted, the visa review period was extended, the period of validity was shortened, or [their applications] were rejected," the statement said, the South China Morning Post reported.

    "The ministry wants to remind students and scholars to raise their risk assessment, strengthen their preventative awareness, and make the appropriate preparations," the statement continues. 

    A US dollar banknote featuring American founding father Benjamin Franklin and a China's yuan banknote featuring late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong are seen among US and Chinese flags in this illustration picture taken 20 May, 2019
    © REUTERS / Jason Lee/Illustration
    Iran Calls US-China Trade War ‘International Challenge’ With Far-Reaching Repercussions

    Washington and Beijing have been in a trade war since 2018, when US President Donald Trump announced the imposition of 25% tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods, accusing Beijing of using technology theft and other unjust trade practices to boost its high-tech sector.

    The latest round of the US-Chinese trade talks ended in mid-May without an agreement, with the US increasing duties from 10% to 25% on Chinese imports worth about $200 billion. Beijing retaliated by hiking tariffs on $60 billion worth of US imports starting June 1, Sputnik previously reported.

