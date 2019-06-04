Register
    President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in a briefing on hurricane recovery efforts with first responders at Luis Muniz Air National Guard Base, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, in San Juan, Puerto Rico as Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló, left of the President, looks on.

    US Congress Passes $19 Billion Disaster Relief Bill, Now Heads to Trump

    Following US House approval, a $19 billion disaster relief bill is set to be sent to US President Donald Trump for his signature.

    The bill, which passed in the House with a 354-58 vote on Monday, would provide approximately $900 million for Puerto Rico, which is still in recovery from 2017's Hurricane Maria. The measure is meant to provide relief funds to areas of the US impacted by recent earthquakes, flooding, hurricanes and wildfires. 

    "When disaster strikes, we shouldn’t let a zip code dictate our response. And Americans across the country have been waiting far too long for the relief and recovery assistance they deserve," House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey asserted before the vote. 

    In this May 4, 2012 photo, the flags of Puerto Rico and the U.S. wave behind an English one-way traffic sign in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, one of only a few places in Puerto Rico with street signs in English
    © AP Photo / Ricardo Arduengo
    ‘Giant Scam': US Mainland Contractors Caught Profiteering in Puerto Rico

    The measure was passed in the Senate with a 85-8 vote last month. Though the legislation lacked the Trump administration's desired $4.5 billion for border wall funding and provides $900 million to Puerto Rico, the US president previously agreed to the bill. 

    Trump's opposition to sending more aid to Puerto Rico, as well as his disagreements with their governor, have both been public. Recently, the president took to Twitter to falsely claim the federal government allocated $91 billion in relief, despite FEMA numbers not matching. 

    "If the bully gets close, I'll punch the bully in the mouth," Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello noted in late March after the president reportedly refused a meeting to discuss recovery. 

    Representative Chip Roy (R-TX) was among those who voted against the bill and took to the floor Monday to slam fellow lawmakers. Rep. Roy went on to claim most members have yet to even read the legislation they voted on. 

    Puerto Rico Hurricane Maria
    © AP Photo/ Carlos Giusti
    Puerto Rico’s Hurricane Death Toll Was Nearly 3K, Not 64 – Study

    Fellow Republican Reps. Thomas Massie (KY) and John Rose (TN) followed suit in an effort to block the bill. 

    “While I'm happy the Speaker chose to go back to regular procedure, I am still troubled we're poised to spend $19 billion that is not paid for when we are racking up $100 million an hour in national debt,” Roy said, defending his vote. 

    Congress' passing of the legislation comes days after the June 1 start of the Atlantic Hurricane season. 

