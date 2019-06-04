Register
02:45 GMT +304 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Attorney General William Barr testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, on the Mueller Report.

    US House to Hold AG Barr, Ex-White House Counsel McGahn Contempt Vote June 11

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    US
    Get short URL
    325

    The US House of Representatives will vote on June 11 over whether or not to hold Attorney General William Barr and former White House Counsel Don McGahn in contempt of Congress for his refusal to submit a subpoenaed, unredacted version of the Mueller report to the legislature, multiple Democratic Party sources told Politico Monday.

    The move will aim to hold Barr in civil contempt, not criminal contempt, which Democratic Party leaders have noted would be useless since the attorney general would never face charges from his own Justice Department.

    Department of Justice headquarters building in Washington
    © AP Photo / J. David Ake
    ‘Big Stretch’: Mueller’s Claim That Indicting Trump is ‘Unconstitutional’ Sits on Shaky Ground

    "The resolution will authorize the Judiciary Committee to pursue civil action to seek enforcement of its subpoenas in federal court," reads a Monday statement by House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD). "It also authorizes House Committees that have issued subpoenas as part of their oversight and investigation responsibilities to seek civil enforcement of those subpoenas when they are ignored."

    "This Administration's systematic refusal to provide Congress with answers and cooperate with Congressional subpoenas is the biggest cover-up in American history, and Congress has a responsibility to provide oversight on behalf of the American people," Hoyer wrote.

    The House Judiciary Committee subpoenaed the DOJ for an unredacted version of former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russiagate report last month, along with Mueller's underlying evidence. Barr released a redacted version in April, but declined House requests for the unredacted report, which a department spokesperson called "premature and unnecessary," Sputnik reported, and then declined to testify before Congress on the report.

    Attorney General William Barr speaks about the release of a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report during a news conference, Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the Department of Justice in Washington
    © AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
    ‘Errand Boy’: US Attorney General Barr Says Congress Seeks to Undermine POTUS

    Mueller's two-year investigation found no proof of collusion between Donald Trump's presidential election campaign and the Russian government — as both groups had always maintained was the case. It was neutral on the issue of whether or not Trump obstructed the special counsel's investigation, leaving it up to Barr to decide. However, when Barr concluded there weren't grounds to impeach Trump for obstruction of justice, Democrats cried foul and began demanding to see the entire report and the evidence used to draw it up, questioning Barr's motivations. Mueller's comments last week did little to quell that determination.

    McGahn is included in the vote for his refusal last month to testify before Congress after being subpoenaed for knowledge he might have with regards to whether or not Trump told him to fire Mueller or otherwise interfere in the Special Counsel's investigation. McGahn, who served as the White House's chief lawyer for the first two years of the Trump administration, said he was directed by the White House not to comply with that subpoena.

    The move follows hot on the heels of another decision to hold Barr in contempt of Congress. Earlier Monday, House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) indicated the committee's intention to hold Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt over the Trump administration's efforts to place a citizenship question on the 2020 US Census, Sputnik reported.

    Related:

    House Oversight to Vote on Holding Barr, Ross in Contempt Over Census Question
    Barr Knocks Media for Turning Blind Eye to Surveillance Against Trump Campaign
    AG Barr Says Mueller ‘Could've Reached a Decision’ on Trump Obstructing Justice
    Tags:
    unredacted, Mueller Report, contempt, subpoena, obstruction of justice, vote, House Judiciary Committee, William Barr, Robert Mueller
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tokyo Through the Lens of Tom Blachford
    Yesterday's Tomorrow: Tokyo's Neon Splendor Through Lens of Tom Blachford
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse