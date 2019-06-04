Register
00:46 GMT +304 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The US Capitol building is pictured in Washington, DC

    House Oversight to Vote on Holding Barr, Ross in Contempt Over Census Question

    © AFP 2019 / Jewel Samad
    US
    Get short URL
    0 02

    On Monday, House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) announced that a contempt vote will be held for Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross over the Trump administration's efforts to include a citizenship question in the 2020 US Census.

    In letters addressed to Barr and Ross, Cummings stated that the House Oversight and Reform Committee will schedule a vote to hold the two officials in contempt for not complying with congressional subpoenas. 

    US police officer
    CC BY 2.0 / TCDavis
    Watchdog: Trump Administration 'Poisoning' Census With Question on Citizenship

    "Unfortunately, your actions are part of a pattern. The Trump Administration has been engaged in one of the most unprecedented cover-ups since Watergate, extending from the White House to multiple federal agencies and departments of the government and across numerous investigations," Cummings wrote.

    "The tactics of this cover-up are now clear. The Administration has been challenging Congress' core authority to conduct oversight under the Constitution, questioning the legislative bases for congressional inquiries, objecting to committee rules and precedents that have been in place for decades under both Republican and Democratic leadership, and making baseless legal arguments to avoid producing documents and testimony," he added, also noting that the contempt votes, which have not yet been scheduled, may be postponed if Barr and Ross provide the requested documents by Thursday, Politico reported.

    Last week, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) claimed in a court filing that the citizenship question was added in an effort to redraw congressional districts in such a way as to benefit Republicans.

    "The new evidence reveals that Dr. Thomas Hofeller, the longtime Republican redistricting specialist, played a significant role in orchestrating the addition of the citizenship question to the 2020 Decennial Census in order to create a structural electoral advantage for, in his own words, 'Republicans and Non-Hispanic Whites,'" the court filing states, citing a 2015 study in which Hofeller alleged that adding a citizenship question to the 2020 Census "would clearly be a disadvantage to the Democrats" and "advantageous to Republicans and Non-Hispanic Whites" in redistricting.

    In a statement last week, advocacy group Common Cause, which obtained the evidence regarding Hofeller's actions, stated that "the evidence reveals that the plan to add the citizenship question was hatched by the Republicans' chief redistricting mastermind to create an electoral advantage for Republicans and non-Hispanic whites … This contradicts testimony by Administration officials that they wanted to add the question to benefit Latino voters, when in fact the opposite was true."

    Last month, the Judiciary Committee voted to hold Barr in contempt of Congress for not providing the House panel with the unredacted Mueller report and evidence.

    In January, a US federal court rejected the Trump administration's plans to include a citizenship question in the 2020 US Census, Sputnik previously reported.

    The Census Bureau, under the supervision of Ross, included the question in the 2020 census forms. In a 277-page court ruling, US District Judge Jesse Furman said Ross did not follow the proper procedures. 

    US Supreme Court Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. (File)
    © AFP 2019 / KAREN BLEIER
    US Supreme Court Conservatives Appear to Support Citizenship Question on Census

    Last year, the ACLU filed a lawsuit in US District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of a coalition of immigrant rights groups, claiming that the census question creates a door-to-door federal inquiry of the citizenship status of every member of every household in the United States.

    The US Constitution requires a census every 10 years to count every person in the United States, including both citizens and non-citizens. The census is used to allocate funding for various federal programs and to apportion representation in Congress, the Electoral College and within state legislatures.

    Related:

    US Supreme Court Conservatives Appear to Support Citizenship Question on Census
    SCOTUS Takes Up Citizenship Question: Numbers + Access to Resources = Democracy
    US Congressman Seeks to Block Citizenship Question From 2020 Census
    Watchdog: Trump Administration 'Poisoning' Census With Question on Citizenship
    California Sues US Administration for Plan to Add Citizenship Question to Census
    Tags:
    court filing, US Census, subpoena, citizenship, American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), William Barr, Wilbur Ross, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tokyo Through the Lens of Tom Blachford
    Yesterday's Tomorrow: Tokyo's Neon Splendor Through Lens of Tom Blachford
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse