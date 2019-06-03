Trump Supports a Brexit That Could Maintain Global Economic Stability - Reports

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania arrived in the United Kingdom on Monday for a three-day state visit during which the US president is reportedly expected to underscore the importance of the bilateral relationship between both countries amid concerns over Brexit and the recent resignation of UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

According to the White House, cited by Reuters, Trump supports a Brexit that will not affect global economic and financial stability while also securing independence to the United Kingdom.

Trump said earlier on Monday that discussions are already underway on a trade agreement with the UK. "Big Trade Deal is possible once UK gets rid of the shackles. Already starting to talk!" Trump said in a tweet.

Trump and Melania landed on the lawn of Buckingham Palace, where Queen Elizabeth welcomed them for a full-day of royal ceremonies. The first couple was treated to view the royal gift collection at the palace, which will be followed by a tour of Westminster Abbey, tea with Prince Charles and Camilla and state banquet with the Queen.

The United Kingdom remains deadlocked over Brexit, as the UK parliament has rejected the withdrawal agreement negotiated with the European Union. The bloc has time and again stressed it would not renegotiate. The United Kingdom did not leave the European Union on 29 March, as it was originally expected to, and was instead given a new deadline until 31 October.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has announced that she would be stepping down as Conservative leader and, subsequently, as prime minister, on 7 June, after failing to achieve a consensus in parliament and within her own party over the country's withdrawal from the European Union.

