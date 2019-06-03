Trump Supports a Brexit That Could Maintain Global Economic Stability - Reports

According to the White House, cited by Reuters, Trump supports a Brexit that will not affect global economic and financial stability while also securing independence to the United Kingdom.
Trump said earlier on Monday that discussions are already underway on a trade agreement with the UK. "Big Trade Deal is possible once UK gets rid of the shackles. Already starting to talk!" Trump said in a tweet.
Trump and Melania landed on the lawn of Buckingham Palace, where Queen Elizabeth welcomed them for a full-day of royal ceremonies. The first couple was treated to view the royal gift collection at the palace, which will be followed by a tour of Westminster Abbey, tea with Prince Charles and Camilla and state banquet with the Queen.
UK Prime Minister Theresa May has announced that she would be stepping down as Conservative leader and, subsequently, as prime minister, on 7 June, after failing to achieve a consensus in parliament and within her own party over the country's withdrawal from the European Union.
