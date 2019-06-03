WATCH: Dramatic Bodycam Footage Shows Police Response to Florida Plane Crash

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released new body camera footage over the weekend showing law enforcement officials' response to the scene of a Miami Air plane which slid from a runway and into a nearby river earlier this month.

The US agency's video shows the chaotic events that unfolded following the May 3 crash. Various officials are seen assessing the scene, attempting to determine whether all passengers aboard the Boeing 737 aircraft had been safely removed.

Miami Air Flight 293 had departed from Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and was scheduled to land at Florida's Naval Air Station Jacksonville. The plane ran into trouble after attempting to land at the base during a severe thunderstorm, which ultimately caused it to skid off of the Jacksonville runway and into the nearby St. Johns River.

It was later determined that all 143 passengers, including seven crew members, aboard the military-chartered jet survived the incident. According to the New York Times, at least 21 travelers were treated for minor injuries.

However, it was reported that first responders were not able to rescue a dog and two cats belonging to a military family.

Early footage of the site showed the Miami Air plane floating on the St. Johns River, but it never actually submerged.

​The plane was later towed away on a barge so that a full investigation could be carried out by the National Transportation Safety Board.

​At the time, the Boeing Company noted that it would be offering officials technical assistance during the probe. A full report on the incident could take up to a year to be completed.