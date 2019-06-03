Register
23:44 GMT +303 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A police car behind a police do not cross line.

    At Least 52 Shot in Weekend Gun Violence in Chicago - Police

    © Fotolia / Dominik Herz
    US
    Get short URL
    0 60

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - At least 52 people were shot during a surge of gun violence in the US city of Chicago over the weekend, Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson told reporters on Monday.

    "Beginning Friday night, we saw an uptick in shootings and determined that that evening there were multiple gang-related attacks", Johnson said, adding that 52 people were shot, ten of them fatally. "Unfortunately, over the past 72 hours in Chicago, we saw a despicable level of violence".

    READ MORE:  White Nationalist US Coast Guard Officer Had Guns, Political Kill List

    Johnson said police responded to the violence by stepping up targeted patrols, noting that law enforcement officers took 92 guns off the streets and arrested 18 people on gun-related charges.

    Mohamed Noor, the former Minneapolis police officer waits to go through security at the Hennepin County Government Center Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Minneapolis in the fourth week of his trial. Noor is charged with second-degree intentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the July 15, 2017, shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a 40-year-old life coach and Australian-American who had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home.
    © AP Photo / Jim Mone
    US Jury Finds Ex-Police Officer Guilty in Fatal Shooting of Unarmed Woman
    Chicago has a long history of violence and crime that has claimed hundreds of lives over the years. According to local media,  this wave of violence comes as police announced a decrease in the number of shootings over the first five months of the year, compared to the same period last year.

    Last year, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) deployed additional prosecutors to Chicago to establish a special unit to handle violent gun crime. According to the DoJ, the murder surge in Chicago is a direct result of the unjustified restrictions on proper policing and disrespect for US police officers.

    The DoJ also noted that in 2016 Chicago saw its biggest single-year increase in murder rates over the last 60 years. Murders increased by 68.5 compared to the previous 10-year average.

    READ MORE: Students Rally in Front of White House to Protest Gun Violence in US Schools

    Gun
    CC0
    The Gunning of America: One in Three Guns in US Come From Europe
    In 2017, the DoJ created the Chicago Gun Crime Strike Force by providing a permanent team of 21 additional special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, six intelligence research specialists, 12 task force officers from the Chicago Police Department, two task force officers from the Illinois State Police, and four ballistics specialists who were to focus on the most violent offenders in the most violent areas.

    President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized the Chicago city authorities for not taking necessary measures to curb the widespread violence in the city. Trump has also suggested that the real number of people being killed in Chicago, was higher than reported.

    READ MORE: 3D-Printed Guns in Legal Limbo as US Avoids Larger Cultural Violence Debate

    Related:

    Columbine Largely Rewrote Script for How US Thinks of Mass Shootings - Prof
    Daesh Supporter Who Planned Synagogue Shootings in US Charged With Hate Crime
    'Hungry, Thirsty & Filthy': Man Trained Kids to Commit School Shootings in US
    Frequent ‘Shootings, Robbery, Theft’: Beijing Warns Chinese Tourists in US
    US House of Representatives Passes Bill to Prevent Mass Shootings
    Tags:
    shootings, violence, United States, Chicago
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tokyo Through the Lens of Tom Blachford
    Yesterday's Tomorrow: Tokyo's Neon Splendor Through Lens of Tom Blachford
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse