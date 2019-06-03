At Least 52 Shot in Weekend Gun Violence in Chicago - Police

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - At least 52 people were shot during a surge of gun violence in the US city of Chicago over the weekend, Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson told reporters on Monday.

"Beginning Friday night, we saw an uptick in shootings and determined that that evening there were multiple gang-related attacks", Johnson said, adding that 52 people were shot, ten of them fatally. "Unfortunately, over the past 72 hours in Chicago, we saw a despicable level of violence".

READ MORE: White Nationalist US Coast Guard Officer Had Guns, Political Kill List

Johnson said police responded to the violence by stepping up targeted patrols, noting that law enforcement officers took 92 guns off the streets and arrested 18 people on gun-related charges.

Chicago has a long history of violence and crime that has claimed hundreds of lives over the years. According to local media, this wave of violence comes as police announced a decrease in the number of shootings over the first five months of the year, compared to the same period last year.

Last year, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) deployed additional prosecutors to Chicago to establish a special unit to handle violent gun crime. According to the DoJ, the murder surge in Chicago is a direct result of the unjustified restrictions on proper policing and disrespect for US police officers.

The DoJ also noted that in 2016 Chicago saw its biggest single-year increase in murder rates over the last 60 years. Murders increased by 68.5 compared to the previous 10-year average.

READ MORE: Students Rally in Front of White House to Protest Gun Violence in US Schools

In 2017, the DoJ created the Chicago Gun Crime Strike Force by providing a permanent team of 21 additional special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, six intelligence research specialists, 12 task force officers from the Chicago Police Department, two task force officers from the Illinois State Police, and four ballistics specialists who were to focus on the most violent offenders in the most violent areas.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized the Chicago city authorities for not taking necessary measures to curb the widespread violence in the city. Trump has also suggested that the real number of people being killed in Chicago, was higher than reported.

READ MORE: 3D-Printed Guns in Legal Limbo as US Avoids Larger Cultural Violence Debate