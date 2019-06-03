Register
23:15 GMT +303 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Syracuse officers seen using force after pulling out a driver. Another officer seen obstructing the view of his body camera before seizing the passenger's phone.

    WATCH: US Cops Under Investigation Over Excessive Force Allegations

    © Twitter/@St_Lu3
    US
    Get short URL
    0 02

    Several Syracuse Police officers remain on duty as their department begins a routine review into the use of force and alleged misconduct captured on a now-viral video that has amassed hundreds of thousands of views since the weekend.

    Social media users are accusing Syracuse Police Department officers of attempting to cover up their unlawful use of force after a series of events at a traffic stop on Friday was caught on a video posted by Twitter user @St_Lu3.

    The 33-second clip begins with a disagreement over whether the driver, 23-year-old Shaolin Moore, is required to exit his vehicle. Syracuse Police say the traffic stop was conducted because the car was playing loud music.

    Police in Stockton, CA caught in 80-student struggle after attempting to detain one teen
    © Facebook/209 Times
    WATCH: Trash Can Flung at US Police During Rowdy 80-Student High School Struggle

    Amid the argument, one officer is overheard ordering the driver to "get the f**k out of the car" or get pepper sprayed. Without spraying Moore, an officer then grabs him by his neck, pulling him from the car and onto the pavement.

    Cops are seen piling on the driver, delivering a series of punches to his head before one officer rushes to detain the passenger who's recording.

    Video Contains Explicit Language

    It's unknown if the passenger was handled with force, as one cop, who is being accused of deliberately obstructing his body camera, seized the man's phone.

    The Syracuse Police Department responded to the video Sunday, announcing a routine review was underway.

    "Importantly, it occurred immediately following a coordinated police response to Skiddy Park, where individuals were involved in the sale of illegal substances, and an unlawfully possessed handgun was recovered. Officers heard the noise from the vehicle as they were concluding the drug and weapons investigation at the park. The vehicle was stopped a few blocks from the park," Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner noted in a Monday statement regarding the incident.

    Syracuse.com reports 188 grams of marijuana were discovered at the nearby scene.

    Though Moore was not in possession of any contraband, the 23-year-old was charged with resisting arrest and "sound reproduction" for the loud music — a non-criminal offense that usually ends in a ticket and a day in court.

    Crime Scene Tape
    © Brandon Anderson
    WATCH: Hail of Gunfire, Apprehension of US Murder Suspect Caught on Police Body Camera

    Social media users, including Syracuse activist Nitch Jones, assert the entire situation should have simply ended in a citation for disturbing the peace.

    "Wait, did I mention once both young men were removed from the LEGAL registered and insured car — no drugs, alcohol, weapons, etc., were found?!" Jones highlighted on Sunday.

    While the department's investigation remains underway, netizens appear to have already seen enough to make their own determinations.

    Related:

    ‘Brazen Break-In’: US Cops Seeking Leaker ID Violently Raid Reporter’s Home
    WATCH: US Cops Release Bodycam Footage of On-Duty Officer Using Racial Slur
    Three US Cops Pick Up Dangerous, Antibiotic-Resistant Bacterial Infections
    Preschool Pursuit: Four-Year-Old and Her Chihuahua Attempt to Evade US Cops
    WATCH: Surveillance Shows US Cops Hitting, Dragging, Tasing Student
    Tags:
    cop, Cops Caught on Camera, viral video, excessive force, misconduct, body camera, social media, marijuana, police brutality, investigation, arrest, police, drugs, New York, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tokyo Through the Lens of Tom Blachford
    Yesterday's Tomorrow: Tokyo's Neon Splendor Through Lens of Tom Blachford
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse