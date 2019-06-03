Hillary Blamed Obama for Trump 2016 Win, Called Sanders Sore Loser – Report

Her criticism comes after Bernie Sanders, who yielded to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 primaries, announced in March that he is kicking off a second presidential campaign ahead of the 2020 elections, promising to win the race “from the very beginning”.

Page Six host Cindy Adams has shared her off-record conversation with former US state secretary and former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who specifically lashed out at Bernie Sanders and had “no good words” for the Democratic presidential candidate.

Adams quoted Clinton as saying that if anyone overtakes Sanders in “a district considered his, he’ll burn the place down”.

Touching upon her election loss to Donald Trump in the 2016 US presidential elections, Clinton blamed her own loss to Sanders and former President Barack Obama, among other factors.

READ MORE: Twitter Jeers at Sanders Suggesting Disney Use 'Avengers' Profits to Pay Workers

She also mentioned then-FBI Director James Comey and the Democrat National Committee (DNC).

Sanders, who was Hillary Clinton’s former leading rival, formally endorsed her on 12 July 2016 and agreed to campaign for her in the Democrats' battle against Trump.

READ MORE: Twitter Explodes Over Bernie Sanders' Idea to Give Prisoners Right to Vote

The Sanders and Clinton camps reportedly clashed over who would speak at his pro-Clinton campaign rallies, with Sanders wanting to see his supporters there and blocking those who endorsed Clinton.

In early March, Sanders announced that he is launching a second presidential bid, seeking victory in 2020 “from the very beginning”.

In a speech Sanders distanced himself from the incumbent US president, saying that “unlike Donald Trump” he knows “what it's like to be in a family that lives paycheck to paycheck”.