Register
11:00 GMT +303 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US and UK flag.

    US Ambassador Confirms Trump Lining Up US-UK Post-Brexit Trade Deal

    © Nicolas Raymond
    US
    Get short URL
    0 21

    On the eve of his UK state visit, US President Donald Trump vowed to “go all out” to swiftly secure a free trade deal between the UK and US within months of Britain exiting the EU.

    US Ambassador to the UK Woody Johnson has revealed that Washington has “lined up” preparations for a post-Brexit trade deal with the UK and will be “ready to go” as soon as Britain resolves its exit from the EU.

    Speaking on BBC One's Andrew Marr Show, Johnson asserted that “whatever happens” with Brexit, the US and UK will enjoy a “great relationship”.

    Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street on her way to Parliament to offer MPs a vote on whether to leave the EU without a deal
    © AP Photo /
    UK's May Hopes Trump’s Visit to UK to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation
    The Ambassador claimed Donald Trump's office was currently negotiating with the UK trade department to secure a US-UK trade deal and deliver it in a speedy manner once Brexit is fixed.

    He said: “I think the fact that it’s on the President’s desk on day one, the minute that you leave, and we can negotiate.”

    “We are already negotiating; we’re already looking at the terms of the conditions that will allow successful negotiations.”

    “I think it will be done with the President looking at it, it will be done as expeditiously as any agreement we ever had.”

    Woody Johnson said the “entire economy” would be part of any transatlantic agreement.

    “We’re looking at all the components of the deal and trying to get everything lined up so that when the time comes, we’re ready to go,” concluded Johnson.

    On the eve of his UK state visit, Donald Trump characteristically flouted diplomatic precedent as he waded into British politics and called on Britain to leave the European Union without a deal if Brussels refuses to meet its demands.

    Trump added that if he was in charge, he would not pay the EU divorce bill, and he claimed it is not too late to “sue” the EU to give Britain greater “ammunition” in the talks.

    He told the Sunday Times: “If I were them I wouldn't pay 50 billion dollars. That is me. I would not pay, that is a tremendous number.”

    He also urged the Government to send Nigel Farage into the negotiations, stressing it was a “mistake” not to involve Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage in negotiations, saying he has a “lot to offer” and is someone he likes “a lot”.

    READ MORE: Nigel Farage Warns not to Trust Boris Johnson's Brexit Pledges

    Donald Trump has promised to “go all out” to ensure a free trade deal between the UK and US is delivered promptly within months of Britain exiting the EU.

    The agenda for the first day of Donald Trump's state visit to the UK includes a private lunch with the Queen, tea at Clarence House with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, and a state banquet at Buckingham Palace.

    Related:

    Trump Wants to Weaken the EU and the UK Via Brexit – Professor
    Royals Brace for Trump Visit in Fear He'll Back Brexit at UK Banquet - Report
    UK's May Hopes Trump’s Visit to UK to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation
    Trump to Tell May US Won't Share Intelligence With UK Because of Huawei - Report
    Tags:
    official state visit, EU, post-Brexit, Buckingham Palace, trade deal, state visit, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Woody Johnson, Queen, Nigel Farage, Donald Trump, Queen Elizabeth II, EU, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tokyo Through the Lens of Tom Blachford
    Yesterday's Tomorrow: Tokyo's Neon Splendor Through Lens of Tom Blachford
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse