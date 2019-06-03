President's New Look: Donald Trump Debuts Sleek New Hairdo Ahead of UK Visit

One of Trump's signature traits is his carefully crafted blonde thatch, which has apparently given way to a wetter and flatter look.

US President Donald Trump has shown off a new hairdo ahead of his visit to the United Kingdom.

Attending a service at a Virginia church on Sunday ahead of a golf outing, Trump appeared to have traded his distinctive swirled blonde mop for a slicked-back hairstyle.

He did not make any remarks during the worship service, which took place in the wake of a fatal shooting, but mouthed "thank you" as he walked back off stage.

Twitter, however, has been abuzz with talk about his new look, with commenters poking fun at the US leader.

One user described Trump as a "greasy version of Steve Bannon", while another compared him to Steve Carell's fictional character from The Office.

Trump walking around with Michael Scott season 1 hair. pic.twitter.com/zEaYUc51bP — Keaton Patti (@KeatonPatti) 3 июня 2019 г.

— Hot Tub Monkey (@ZainKabazi) 3 июня 2019 г.

Trump's new hair pic.twitter.com/EZJAZ98HF3 — حبيبي (@mohahae_) 3 июня 2019 г.

Trump's hat hair look is so weird specifically because it looks way, way more normal than his regular look pic.twitter.com/HHnsSeHlxp — LVL 45 CHAOS POTUS (@thetomzone) 3 июня 2019 г.

Some people maintained that Trump had remained true to his signature hairstyle, and that the slick-back effect was due to him wearing a hat before attending the church service.

"This is called hat hair," a user said. "He played golf right before this and removed his hat for the prayer."

We'll see soon if that's the case.

Meanwhile, a number of people have leapt to Trump's defence. "People are making fun of Trump's hairdo but I think it looks a million times better than his usual style. I'm no expert on these things but this seems obvious to me," tweeted comedian Matt Walsh.

Actually, I think it looks pretty good.

He should try keeping the look for a while — David Kaniuk (@DavetheWatchman) 3 июня 2019 г.

I'm not a Trump fan, but I do think this new hairstyle is an improvement. https://t.co/FLGdZhClvW — Bob Golen (@BobGolen) 3 июня 2019 г.

— lledniT miJ (@jimtindell) 3 июня 2019 г.

Trump once joked that "People find it hard to believe it's my hair but it is. It's hanging in, barely, it's hanging in."

According to a controversial book by American journalist Michael Wolff, Fire and Fury: Inside Trump's White House, Trump has taken flak from his beloved family members over his famous hair as well.

As reported by Wolff, Ivanka Trump would tell her friends that her father had undergone scalp-reduction ­surgery, which removes the bald patches from the scalp, and has a "funny circle of hair" around a contained bald spot swept back and secured by a stiffening spray.

The book recounts: "The colour, she would point out to comical effect, was from a product called Just for Men — the longer it was left on, the darker it got. Impatience resulted in Trump's orange-blond hair colour."

Trump is expected to arrive in the UK on Monday for a three-day state visit. He will have a private lunch with the Queen and a lavish state banquet at Buckingham Palace, sit down with outgoing UK Prime Minister Theresa May at Downing Street, attend D-day anniversary events in Portsmouth and in Normandy, France, as well as meet with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.