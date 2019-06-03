Trump Announces Departure of White House Economic Adviser Hassett

"Kevin Hassett, who has done such a great job for me and the Administration, will be leaving shortly. His very talented replacement will be named as soon as I get back to the U.S. I want to thank Kevin for all he has done — he is a true friend!" Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

Trump is set to begin on Monday his three-day state visit to the United Kingdom, where he will meet with Queen Elizabeth II and UK Prime Minister Theresa May. He is also expected to participate in the events commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Hassett’s departure comes at a time of an escalating trade war between Washington and Beijing. The United States and China have been trying to overcome disagreements that emerged in the wake of Trump’s decision last June to impose 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods in a bid to fix the trade deficit. Since then, the sides have exchanged several rounds of duties.