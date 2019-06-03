Register
05:17 GMT +303 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testifies before the Senate Appropriations subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, about the FY'20 budget

    Pompeo Admits Trump’s Middle East 'Deal of the Century' Could Fail - Reports

    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reportedly reviewed the prospects of the Trump administration’s long-awaited Middle East peace plan, saying “one might argue” that the plan is “unexecutable” and it might not “gain traction,” yet expressed hope that it wouldn’t be dismissed out of hand.

    In a closed-door meeting with Jewish leaders, Pompeo conceded that the plan might be rejected, admitting that “the big question is can we get enough space that we can have a real conversation about how to build this out,” according to an audio recording of the private meeting obtained by The Washington Post.

    “It may be rejected. Could be in the end, folks will say, ‘It’s not particularly original, it doesn’t particularly work for me,’ that is, ‘it’s got two good things and nine bad things, I’m out,’” Pompeo reportedly said.

    The unveiling of the plan has been repeatedly delayed, a point Pompeo noted.

    “This has taken us longer to roll out our plan than I had originally thought it might — to put it lightly,” he said at a meeting on Tuesday of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, a New York-based group that addresses concerns of the Jewish community.

    U.S. President Donald Trump and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold up a proclamation recognizing Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights as Netanyahu exits the White House from the West Wing in Washington, U.S. March 25, 2019
    © AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
    Twitterstorm as Netanyahu Shows Map of Israel With Golan Heights, Trump’s Scribbles
    The Secretary of State said that there are “no guarantees that we’re the ones that unlock it,” he said, referring to the frozen conflict between Israel and Palestine, adding: “I hope everyone will engage in a serious way.” He also revealed that the administration never believed achieving a lasting peace agreement would be easy.

    He also recognized the popular notion that the agreement will be one-sided in favor of the Israeli government. “I get why people think this is going to be a deal that only the Israelis could love,” he said. “I understand the perception of that. I hope everyone will just give the space to listen and let it settle in a little bit.”

    Pompeo told the group he is kept closely abreast of the proposal, including a game plan for what to do if Israel proceeds to annex territory in the West Bank. “I have seen what I believe are all of the details of what it is we are going to roll out,” he said. He also indicated that the State Department had given “quite a bit of consideration” to what it would do if the plan “doesn’t gain traction.”

    “I don’t want to call it failing,” he said. “Call it whatever. I fail a lot, so it’s not about not using a word like that.”

    The contingency planning includes how to respond if the Israeli government decides to annex territory in the West Bank, a move many believe would be the final death knell to a two-state solution. Earlier Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to annex Israeli settlements in the West Bank if he won the election, a move considered illegal by much of the international community. If Israel did go ahead with annexation, the administration would then consider “what would be the best ways to achieve the outcomes that we think are in America and Israel’s best interests,” Pompeo said.

    The Secretary of State conceded that “everyone will find something to hate about the proposal” but noted that everyone, including the Palestinians, “will find something that they say that’s something to build upon.”

    US President Trump announced a plan to solve the decades-old conflict, entrusting his “deal of the century” to his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and former lawyer Jason Greenblatt. However, the most recent actions taken by the US have all been opposed by the Palestinians, including recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital without a final status agreement, cutting funding to the Palestinian Authority and the UN refugee agency that serves it, forcing its diplomatic office in Washington to close, and recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. Palestine has repeatedly expressed the opinion that the White House plan is inevitably biased against them.

    READ MORE: Mike Pompeo, Jared Kushner to Attend 'Secret World Order' Meeting — Report

    In a recent speech broadcast on Palestine TV recently, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas rejected both the “deal of the century” and the Trump administration's upcoming economic summit for the Palestinians in Bahrain, noting that Palestinian officials will boycott the summit in Bahrain, where the plan is to be rolled out.

    Related:

    Pompeo and Swiss Foreign Minister Cassis Hold Press Conference in Bern (VIDEO)
    Pompeo: EU-Iran Trade Mechanism 'Unproblematic' For Goods Not Under US Sanctions
    Pompeo: Iran Attacked Oil Tankers in Gulf to Raise Crude Oil Prices
    Pompeo Admits US Firms 'Cooperate' With Gov't Amid Huawei Crackdown
    Mike Pompeo, Jared Kushner to Attend 'Secret World Order' Meeting - Report
    Pompeo Confirms $8.1 Bln in Arms Transfers to Saudi Arabia, Jordan, UAE
    Pompeo Claims Huawei Lied About Gov't Ties, Thinks More Firms Will Ditch Company
    Tags:
    Deal of the century, peace deal, Jared Kushner, Mike Pompeo, Palestine, Israel, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tokyo Through the Lens of Tom Blachford
    Yesterday's Tomorrow: Tokyo's Neon Splendor Through Lens of Tom Blachford
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse