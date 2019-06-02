Register
23:16 GMT +302 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Boeing 737 MAX 8

    FAA Says Boeing 737 MAX Jets May Have Some Faulty Parts

    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
    US
    Get short URL
    0 21

    The US Federal Aviation Administration said on Sunday that some of the parts used on Boeing Co 737 MAX and NG planes may have been improperly manufactured.

    The US Federal Aviation Administration said that up to 148 leading edge slat tracks made by a Boeing sub-tier supplier may have been improperly manufactured, which covers 133 NG and 179 MAX aircraft worldwide. The FAA said that it will require their replacement.

    Boeing 737 MAX 8
    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
    Chinese Airline Demands Compensation From Boeing for Grounding 737 MAX - Reports
    The FAA noted that a complete failure of a leading edge slat track would not result in the loss of the aircraft, but warned that it could lead to aircraft damage in flight.

    Boeing 737 MAX was grounded after two planes of this type crashed within six months of each other — the first in Indonesia in October 2018 and the second in Ethiopia in March. The investigations into the incidents are underway, but numerous reports suggest the aircraft's Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System was the reason for the crashes.

    READ MORE: Boeing Says Software Updates Completed on 737 MAX Jets After 2 Deadly Crashes

    According to reports earlier this month, Boeing's global fleet of 737 MAX aircraft could remain grounded for at least another two months. The Wall Street Journal reported in May citing International Air Transport Association (IATA) Director General Alexandre de Junica that the impact of the grounding on the airlines was significant, though the IATA does not yet have any numbers to quantify the financial hit from cancelled flights and lower sales.

    Related:

    Boeing Calls For Limits to US Tariffs Over EU Subsidies
    WATCH Rapper Drake Unveiling Private Boeing Jet With His Name on It
    Boeing Troubles Push Air Italy to Buy EU-Made Airbus A330s
    Boeing Hushed Info About Safety Alert Problems With 737 MAX for YEAR - Reports
    Tags:
    Boeing, US Federal Aviation Administration, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tokyo Through the Lens of Tom Blachford
    Yesterday's Tomorrow: Tokyo's Neon Splendor Through Lens of Tom Blachford
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse