Register
09:29 GMT +301 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Miley Cyrus attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York

    Miley Cyrus Puts ‘She Is Coming’ Condoms on Sale for $20

    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini/Invision
    US
    Get short URL
    0 03

    Along with safe sex, fans will get an opportunity to set the mood for a date with the pop star’s release “She Is Coming”. The Disney sweetheart-turned enfant-terrible has launched a new album in which she sings a lot about sex and weighs in on the feud between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.

    Miley Cyrus’s branded condoms “She Is Coming” have been added to the list of regular merchandise of T-shirts, hoodies and posters on her website, dedicated to her fresh release. The EP with the same title was launched on Friday two years after her last album was released. 

    Apart from its brand name, promising a happy ending for those who decide to purchase the pricey item, the black wrapped condom has also the phrase “1-833-She-Is-MC” printed on it. The unconventional merchandise costs $20 a piece. For this price fans will not only get contraception but also an opportunity to download the new album. However, the website warns that people will have to wait until late June to get their hands on the physical product.

    READ MORE: Miley Cyrus Strips Down NAKED to Let Fans Know She’s 'Ready to Party' (PHOTOS)

    The choice to put condoms on sale doesn’t appear to be random. The 26-year-old who shot to fame years ago, playing a teen sweetheart in a Disney Channel series, mentions sex in several songs on “She Is Coming” whose title itself is an allusion to it.

    Miley does not sing only about having sex in different places from “the table with the take out” to “a red-eye flight”. One of her new songs, “Cattitude” has a reference to the infamous Nicki Minaj and Cardi B feud.

    “I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi”, the lyrics read, making fans wonder if this means that Miley has chosen her side in the row. 

    Related:

    Miley Cyrus' Cryptic 'Mommy & Daddy' Instagram Post Sparks Pregnancy Rumours
    Easter Teaser: Miley Cyrus, Fellow Celebs Wrap Up Holy Week With Steamy Snaps
    Miley Cyrus Puzzles Netizens With Topless Snap Cheering Her Dad Topping Chart
    Miley Cyrus Strips Down NAKED to Let Fans Know She’s 'Ready to Party' (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    sex, promotion, condoms, album, Miley Cyrus, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse