Miley Cyrus Puts ‘She Is Coming’ Condoms on Sale for $20

Along with safe sex, fans will get an opportunity to set the mood for a date with the pop star’s release “She Is Coming”. The Disney sweetheart-turned enfant-terrible has launched a new album in which she sings a lot about sex and weighs in on the feud between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.

Miley Cyrus’s branded condoms “She Is Coming” have been added to the list of regular merchandise of T-shirts, hoodies and posters on her website, dedicated to her fresh release. The EP with the same title was launched on Friday two years after her last album was released.

Apart from its brand name, promising a happy ending for those who decide to purchase the pricey item, the black wrapped condom has also the phrase “1-833-She-Is-MC” printed on it. The unconventional merchandise costs $20 a piece. For this price fans will not only get contraception but also an opportunity to download the new album. However, the website warns that people will have to wait until late June to get their hands on the physical product.

READ MORE: Miley Cyrus Strips Down NAKED to Let Fans Know She’s 'Ready to Party' (PHOTOS)

The choice to put condoms on sale doesn’t appear to be random. The 26-year-old who shot to fame years ago, playing a teen sweetheart in a Disney Channel series, mentions sex in several songs on “She Is Coming” whose title itself is an allusion to it.

Miley does not sing only about having sex in different places from “the table with the take out” to “a red-eye flight”. One of her new songs, “Cattitude” has a reference to the infamous Nicki Minaj and Cardi B feud.

“I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi”, the lyrics read, making fans wonder if this means that Miley has chosen her side in the row.