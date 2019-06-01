Trump Says Will Announce Second Term Presidential Run on June 18 in Florida

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Friday that he will announce his bid for second term as president later in June during a rally in Florida.

"I will be announcing my Second Term Presidential Run with First Lady Melania, Vice President Mike Pence, and Second Lady Karen Pence on June 18th in Orlando, Florida, at the 20,000 seat Amway Center. Join us for this Historic Rally!" Trump said via Twitter.

Sixteen US presidents so far have managed to win two consecutive elections. Trump filed a form with the Federal Election Commission for re-election in 2017 at the day of his inauguration.

Americans will elect the next president of the United States on November 3, 2020. So far, 24 Democrats and two Republicans have entered the next year's race or formed an exploratory committee.