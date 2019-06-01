Trump Says Will Announce Second Term Presidential Run on June 18 in Florida

"I will be announcing my Second Term Presidential Run with First Lady Melania, Vice President Mike Pence, and Second Lady Karen Pence on June 18th in Orlando, Florida, at the 20,000 seat Amway Center. Join us for this Historic Rally!" Trump said via Twitter.
Americans will elect the next president of the United States on November 3, 2020. So far, 24 Democrats and two Republicans have entered the next year's race or formed an exploratory committee.
