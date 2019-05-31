Trump Tariffs on Mexico to Have ‘Severe’ Consequences for Texas - US Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump's newly announced tariffs on all goods imported from Mexico will seriously hurt Texas’ businesses and consumers, Congressman Joaquin Castro, who represents the state, said on Friday.

"President Trump’s announced intent to impose tariffs on all Mexican imports will have severe consequences for Texas consumers and businesses, and will only invite reciprocal tariffs by Mexico, compounding the economic harm," Castro said in a statement.

In his statement, Mr Castro called the tariffs on Mexico imports "a disaster" and urged his colleagues to publicly oppose the measure.

On Friday, Trump announced that the United States will impose a five percent tariff on all goods imported from Mexico beginning on 10 June that will go up to 25 percent by October unless Mexico alleviates the illegal immigration crisis.

The number of migrants from Central America arriving in the US rose dramatically in the beginning of this year. In Febraury, Mr Trump declared a national emergency to secure funds to build a wall on the southern border.