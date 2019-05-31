Sacha Baron Cohen Reveals HOW Movie Borat RUINED Pamela Anderson’s Marriage

The 2006 movie about a Kazakh journalist who travelled to the US turned into a comedy hit, generating a multitude of memes and angering Kazakhstan. The movie culminated in Borat kidnapping the Baywatch bombshell, which delighted fans, but turned out to be fatal for her relationship with then-husband Kid Rock.

British actor and comedian Sacha Baron Cohen has revealed that Pamela Anderson’s cameo in his Borat hit drove her and rapper Kid Rock to divorce just a few weeks after the movie’s release. Cohen, who starred in the comedy hit with the lengthy title Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, spilled the beans about the key scene with the Playboy sex symbol-turned-animal rights activist in a recent interview with The Daily Beast.

According to him, nobody except Anderson herself was aware of their plot, which was staged during a book-signing event. However, it did not work quite so well, as none of the fans attempted to prevent the kidnapping.

“The first time we did it at a book signing and I grabbed her over my shoulder and ran out with her and no one did anything. I was like, what kind of fans are these? So we did it again and they started running after me”, he revealed.

He also noted that the scene cost Anderson two things. She not only clipped her jaw when he tried to pick her up before snatching her, but her family life was also ruined following the Borat premier.

“One, she lost a tiny bit of bone from her jaw and secondly, she lost a husband”, she said.

The outlet noted that newlyweds Anderson and Kid Rock filed for divorce shortly after Borat was released in 2006 amid reports that during the screening, the musician started screaming at the Baywatch star, claiming that she had humiliated herself and calling her a whore and a slut

According to Baron Cohen, he texted her after the screening and asked: “How did it go? What did he think?” He received a response that they were getting divorced over the movie.

“And I thought it was a joke but then a few weeks later they got divorced and they put as a reason for divorce, Borat. I think they were a fantastic couple, so it’s a shame. Much better than Julian Assange or whoever she dated later on”, Baron Cohen joked.

During Julian Assange’s lengthy confinement at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Anderson visited the Australian-born whistle-blower and WikiLeaks founder. She also stood up for Assange after he was arrested this year and even visited him at London's Belmarsh high security prison on Tuesday, where he is currently being held on charges of violating bail conditions back in 2012.