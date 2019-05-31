Trump Says Auto Companies Will Return to US After New Tariffs Imposed on Mexico

Earlier on Friday, US President Donald Trump said that Washington would impose a 5% tariff on all goods that are imported from Mexico starting 10 June and that there will be a further increase up to 25% by October unless Mexico handles the illegal migration issue.

Commenting on the tariff increase in his Twitter blog, Mr Trump explained what the consequences of this measure will be:

In order not to pay Tariffs, if they start rising, companies will leave Mexico, which has taken 30% of our Auto Industry, and come back home to the USA. Mexico must take back their country from the drug lords and cartels. The Tariff is about stopping drugs as well as illegals! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 31 мая 2019 г.

​The US president added that the latest tariffs are "about stopping drugs as well as illegals."

90% of the Drugs coming into the United States come through Mexico & our Southern Border. 80,000 people died last year, 1,000,000 people ruined. This has gone on for many years & nothing has been done about it. We have a 100 Billion Dollar Trade Deficit with Mexico. It’s time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 31 мая 2019 г.

The US leader said that to address the emergency at the southern border he invoked the authorities granted in the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

After the number of migrants from Central America arriving in the US rose dramatically in the beginning of this year, Mr Trump declared a national emergency in February to secure funds to build a wall on the southern border.