Twitter Baffled as Hillary, Chelsea Clinton Launch 'Feminist' Film and TV Firm

The mother-and-daughter team of influential filmmakers are negotiating "a pipeline of programmes" to influence American society now following Hillary's departure from politics, according to reports.

Former secretary of state and 2016 presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton is teaming up with her daughter Chelsea to launch a film and television company aimed at broadcasting 'feminist' content.

The former candidate signed a deal in August 2018 to become the executive producer of The Women's Hour, produced by Steven Spielberg, a series about the suffrage movement.

"At the heart of democracy lies the ballot box, and Elaine Weiss’ unforgettable book tells the story of the female leaders who — in the face of towering economic, racial and political opposition — fought for and won American women’s right to vote," Clinton said in a statement.

The news comes after former president Barack Obama launched a similar company called Higher Ground with his wife and former First Lady, Michelle, in partnership with Netflix, with seven projects released last month, including four TV series and three films.

"Touching on issues of race and class, democracy and civil rights, and much more," Obama said in a press statement in late April, "we believe each of these productions won't just entertain, but will educate, connect and inspire us all."

But clever people on social media were not easily fooled by the Clintons, and took to Twitter to offer their own Siskel and Ebert takes on her production company.

Finally, we will get to see the video that instigated the Benghazi attack! I’ve only heard about it, they didn’t even release a trailer for it — Travis Hartman (@Traviswheelz89) May 31, 2019 It will be titled “Money Laundry Productions” — Life is good. (@Navy_Chief_) May 30, 2019 I thought "how to get away with murder" was already a show? — Dustin (@dustlock45) May 31, 2019 Bill thinking about all the desperate actresses they could employ. pic.twitter.com/wXV0Ulu4Dc — Mannos (@harry_girthrod) May 31, 2019

Hillary currently has a play on Broadway based on her presidential bid, starring Laurie Metcalf.

Hillary Clinton, 71, claims that her 2016 presidential run had been "stolen" form her following Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's release of thousands of DNC documents, despite singlehandedly forcing Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders out of the contest and having multiple investigations launched by former FBI chief James Comey, who probed the candidate's use of private email servers for sharing classified content. US special counsellor Robert Mueller has also stated in his report that US president Donald Trump had not colluded with Moscow and that no "broader conspiracy" had affected the outcome of elections.