Register
07:02 GMT +331 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    It was reported than an F-35 U.S. military plane has crashed near the Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort, South Carolina

    Air Force Officials Say F-35 Dogfight Exercise Accidentally Formed Penis in Sky

    © AFP 2019 / JEFF J MITCHELL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Six pilots flying F-35 Joint Strike Fighters were engaged in a training exercise on Tuesday when they accidentally created contrails resembling male genitalia, Air Force officials said.

    A base spokesperson said in a statement that the 56th Fighter Wing pilots out of Luke Air Force Base in Arizona were simulating a dogfight and, by accident, created the phallic symbol.

    “We’ve seen the photos that have been circulating online from Tuesday afternoon. 56th Fighter Wing senior leadership reviewed the training tapes from the flight and confirmed that F-35s conducting standard fighter training maneuvers Tuesday afternoon in the Gladden and Bagdad military operating airspace resulted in the creation of the contrails,” the statement said. "There was no nefarious or inappropriate behavior during the training flight.”

    The exercise pitted a four-ship “red air” aggressor team against a two-ship "blue" team, Maj. Rebecca Heyse told Fox News in an email. When the red team pulled back, the blue team circled around before re-engaging, she said.

    “The contrails were made by the 2-ship as they were beginning the fight with the 4-ship and then told to hold off causing them to hook to reposition before then beginning the fight again causing them to hook once more,” Heyse said. “What is not seen in the photos is a 3rd vertical contrail parallel to the 2 in the photo.”

    The flight audio was also reviewed by senior leadership who confirmed the statements made by the pilots, she said.

    READ MORE: US Air Force Says ‘Sky Penis’ Contrails Over Germany Not Intentional (PHOTOS)

    A Navy investigation recently concluded that two junior officers coordinated a similar incident in 2017. One of the officers suggested drawing “a giant penis, that would be awesome.”

    Related:

    US Air Force's Top SECRET B-21 Bomber to Be Armed With NUCLEAR Weapons – Report
    'Like a Backup Pentagon': US Air Force REVEALS Secrets of 'Doomsday Plane'
    Indian Air Force Rafale Squadron to Be Based Near Chinese Border - Reports
    Indian Air Force Supports PM Modi's 'Radar Evading Cloud Theory'
    Melania Slumbers Solo on Air Force One as Trump Refuses to Sleep - Reports
    Lockdown Lifted at Arizona Air Force Base After Security Incident - Statement
    Tags:
    sky, F-35, Air Force, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok