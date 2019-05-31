More than 1,000 Migrants Detained After Trying to Cross US Border Illegally

Agents encountered 1,036 people, primarily from Central America, near El Paso, Texas, early Wednesday morning, a senior Border Patrol official told the Washington Examiner. The group included 63 children travelling without a parent or guardian. Another 39 people were single adults, and the remaining 934 claimed to be travelling with a family member.
Until Wednesday, the biggest group of people to arrive at once consisted of more than 430 individuals. That apprehension took place Monday in the same region of the southern border. Memorial Day marked the busiest day in history for Border Patrol's El Paso region as 2,200 people were taken into custody.
Overall numbers of undocumented immigrants crossing the border both legally, by presenting themselves at ports of entry, or illegally, by crossing between ports of entry, have skyrocketed in recent months. Both March and April saw numbers above 100,000, the highest in over 12 years. One DHS official, cited by NBC News, said the agency expects May to breach 120,000 in the number of immigrants apprehended and deemed inadmissible.
