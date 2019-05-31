Trump to Threaten Mexico With Tariffs Over Asylum Seekers - Report

US President Donald Trump could soon threaten Mexico with new tariffs in order to pressure the country to crack down on Central American refugees passing through the country to the US, according to a Washington Post report.

The official statement is expected Friday, according to the Washington Post, which cited three anonymous Trump administration officials, noting that "some White House aides are trying to talk him out of it" by citing further danger to international financial markets and even the USMCA trade agreement proposed between the two nations and Canada.

© REUTERS / Jose Luis Gonzalez Guatemalan Migrant Girl Dies in Mexican Custody at US Border - Authorities

Trump described an anticipated statement "having to do with the border and having to do with people illegally coming over the border and it will be my biggest statement so far on the border" as "major" and "big league" in comments to reporters outside the White House Thursday.

"We are going to do something very dramatic on the border because people are coming into our country," he said.

Shortly after the Washington Post story broke, US Vice President Mike Pence said the president was considering additional action to make it clear Mexico must do more to stop the flow of migrants, though he did not specify what the action would be.

It's not clear if Trump would have the authority to impose such tariffs under the terms of the USMCA deal, Trump's rehash of the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which he blasted during his campaign as unfair to Americans.

Mexico, Canada and the US reached a tentative deal on the USMCA last September. A Statement of Administrative Action is expected this week, which would set in motion the process of Congressional approval of the treaty. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party introduced legislation in the Canadian parliament Wednesday to ratify the treaty, and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador presented the documents to the Mexican Senate on Thursday.

© AP Photo / Gregory Bull Trump Seeks to Hand Border Wall Construction to North Dakota Firm - Report

Trump has made both the trade deal and immigration from Mexico and other Central American countries the keystone of his domestic policy, calling immigration a "national emergency."

"The asylum procedures are ridiculous," Trump said Thursday. "No place in the world has what we have in terms of ridiculous immigration laws."

Over 100,000 migrants remain detained at the border for the past two months, according to the Department of Homeland Security. A group of 1,036 Central American migrants were detained Wednesday near El Paso, Texas — the largest such group US border agents have ever arrested.