Register
00:30 GMT +331 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Children play at a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico November 18, 2016

    Trump to Threaten Mexico With Tariffs Over Asylum Seekers - Report

    © REUTERS / Jose Luis Gonzalez
    US
    Get short URL
    219

    US President Donald Trump could soon threaten Mexico with new tariffs in order to pressure the country to crack down on Central American refugees passing through the country to the US, according to a Washington Post report.

    The official statement is expected Friday, according to the Washington Post, which cited three anonymous Trump administration officials, noting that "some White House aides are trying to talk him out of it" by citing further danger to international financial markets and even the USMCA trade agreement proposed between the two nations and Canada.

    U.S. soldiers walk next to the border fence between Mexico and the United States, as migrants are seen walking behind the fence, after crossing illegally into the U.S. to turn themselves in, in El Paso, Texas, U.S., in this picture taken from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April 3, 2019
    © REUTERS / Jose Luis Gonzalez
    Guatemalan Migrant Girl Dies in Mexican Custody at US Border - Authorities

    Trump described an anticipated statement "having to do with the border and having to do with people illegally coming over the border and it will be my biggest statement so far on the border" as "major" and "big league" in comments to reporters outside the White House Thursday.

    "We are going to do something very dramatic on the border because people are coming into our country," he said.

    Shortly after the Washington Post story broke, US Vice President Mike Pence said the president was considering additional action to make it clear Mexico must do more to stop the flow of migrants, though he did not specify what the action would be.

    It's not clear if Trump would have the authority to impose such tariffs under the terms of the USMCA deal, Trump's rehash of the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which he blasted during his campaign as unfair to Americans.

    Mexico, Canada and the US reached a tentative deal on the USMCA last September. A Statement of Administrative Action is expected this week, which would set in motion the process of Congressional approval of the treaty. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party introduced legislation in the Canadian parliament Wednesday to ratify the treaty, and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador presented the documents to the Mexican Senate on Thursday.

    Prototypes of border wall sit behind the bars of the current border wall, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, seen from Tijuana, Mexico
    © AP Photo / Gregory Bull
    Trump Seeks to Hand Border Wall Construction to North Dakota Firm - Report

    Trump has made both the trade deal and immigration from Mexico and other Central American countries the keystone of his domestic policy, calling immigration a "national emergency."

    "The asylum procedures are ridiculous," Trump said Thursday. "No place in the world has what we have in terms of ridiculous immigration laws."

    Over 100,000 migrants remain detained at the border for the past two months, according to the Department of Homeland Security. A group of 1,036 Central American migrants were detained Wednesday near El Paso, Texas — the largest such group US border agents have ever arrested.

    Related:

    Campaigners Announce They're Building Their Own Wall on US-Mexico Border (VIDEO)
    Over 200 Migrants Found Trapped in House in Mexico Without Food, Water - Reports
    Mexico's Popocatepetl Volcano Sends Ash Plume 3.5 km Into Sky (VIDEO)
    Trump Vows to Respond to Mexico for Failing to Stop Illegal Migration 'Soon'
    Tags:
    US-Mexico Border, tariffs, migrants, immigration, United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Washington Post, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse