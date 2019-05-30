Man Who Set Himself on Fire Outside White House Dies - Police

The US Secret Service stated that a day earlier, its agents had responded to reports of a man on fire at the White House Ellipse, extinguished the flames, and sent the man to hospital in critical condition.

The man who set himself on fire in front of the White House has died, the United States Park Police reported.

Police spokesman Sgt. Eduardo Delgado told reporters that authorities hadn't determined the man's identity or his motives. According to the spokesman, police are trying to determine what type of accelerant he used and whether the man had parked his car nearby.

The incident took place at the Ellipse, near the Washington Mall, a very popular tourist area.

