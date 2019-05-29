Man Sets Himself ON FIRE Outside White House (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

According to a correspondent at the site of the incident, citing the Secret Service, the man has been taken to hospital after the officers responded "in seconds" and extinguished the fire.

The US Secret Service has confirmed earlier media reports that a man set himself on fire outside the White House. The man has reportedly been taken to hospital, with his condition remaining unknown.

At approximately 12:20 p.m. a man lit himself on fire on the Ellipse near 15th and Constitution Ave., Secret Service personnel are on scene assisting @NatlParkService and @usparkpolicepio in rendering first aid. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) 29 мая 2019 г.

An alleged video of the incident has appeared online.

WARNING: The following footage is graphic and may offend sensibilities.

The saddest thing I’ve ever seen. A person set themselves on fire in the park at the south lawn of the Whitehouse. Please pray for their soul pic.twitter.com/OjTL0kGWa7 — patlangs (@LangsPat) 29 мая 2019 г.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW