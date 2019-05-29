Man Sets Himself ON FIRE Outside White House (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

The US Secret Service has confirmed earlier media reports that a man set himself on fire outside the White House. The man has reportedly been taken to hospital, with his condition remaining unknown.
At approximately 12:20 p.m. a man lit himself on fire on the Ellipse near 15th and Constitution Ave., Secret Service personnel are on scene assisting @NatlParkService and @usparkpolicepio in rendering first aid.— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) 29 мая 2019 г.
An alleged video of the incident has appeared online.
WARNING: The following footage is graphic and may offend sensibilities.
The saddest thing I’ve ever seen. A person set themselves on fire in the park at the south lawn of the Whitehouse. Please pray for their soul pic.twitter.com/OjTL0kGWa7— patlangs (@LangsPat) 29 мая 2019 г.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)