Trump Complained 'Jews Always Flip', Fire & Fury Author Claims in New Book

POTUS’ harsh criticism could apparently not stop Michael Wolff, author of the “tell-all” book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House”, from writing a sequel to his 2018 best-seller.

Donald Trump has complained that Jewish people are not loyal and often change sides, author Michael Wolff claims in his upcoming book, “Siege: Trump Under Fire”, according to The Guardian, which obtained a copy of it.

“The Jews always flip”, the president reportedly said, while referring to his associates, including former attorney Michael Cohen, Trump Organisation CFO Allen Weisselberg, and ex-National Enquirer publisher David Pecker, who agreed to cooperate with Special Counsel Robert Mueller in his investigation into Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 election.

According to the book, which will be released on 4 June and is a sequel to the scandalous “Fire and Fury”, Mueller drafted indictments against POTUS before deciding against charging him with obstruction of justice.

While Wolff claimed that his book is based “on internal documents given to me by sources close to the Office of the Special Counsel”, his assertions were rejected by Peter Carr, a spokesperson for Mueller’s office, who insisted that those documents “do not exist”.

The redacted version of the long-awaited Mueller report, released in mid-April, said that the investigation did not find any evidence of collusion between Russia and Trump’s campaign team.

Wolff, who has consistently been blasted by Trump as a “loser” who makes up stories for the book, has previously said that the president has a “creepy” ability to recognise who around him is Jewish.

“I think he’s aware of who is Jewish in a way that might give… that feels creepy”, he told MSNBC Live with Katy Tur in January 2018.

Ahead of the release of “Fire and Fury” last January, Wolff claimed that he had been granted access to the White House and made some explosive allegations about Trump’s presidency and private life.

At the time, Trump slammed the book as “phony”, saying that it’s “full of lies, misrepresentations, and sources that don’t exist”. He also stressed that Wolff never had access to the White House.