Register
07:39 GMT +329 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The US Supreme Court building

    US Supreme Court Avoids Making Major Ruling on Abortion

    © AP Photo / J. David Ake
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The justices declined to take on an issue closer to the core of abortion rights, rejecting a state’s appeal of a lower court ruling that blocked a ban on abortion based on gender, race or disability, while upholding an Indiana law supported by abortion opponents that regulates the disposal of fetal remains.

    The decisions come as Republican-led state legislatures have approved a series of laws in recent months aimed at getting the high court’s conservative majority to potentially overturn the Roe v. Wade decision.

    Abortion-rights campaigners attend a rally against new restrictions on abortion passed by legislatures in eight states including Alabama and Georgia, in New York City, U.S., May 21, 2019
    © Photo : REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
    Lawsuit Challenges Alabama's Restrictive Abortion Law - Rights Group
    Justice Clarence Thomas, however, warned it would not be able to put off the inevitable for much longer. He agreed with the Supreme Court’s decision to let lower courts decide first on a part of the Indiana law stopping abortions based on the fetus’s sex, gender or disability. But he said the court will have to take up abortion laws in the near future, writing that he was concerned about the possibility of abortions being used for “eugenics.”

    “Although the court declines to wade into these issues today, we cannot avoid them forever,” Thomas wrote. “Having created the constitutional right to an abortion, this court is duty-bound to address its scope.”

    Vice President Pence, who signed the legislation into law as Indiana’s governor in 2014, tweeted that allowing the fetal remains law to stay in place was “a victory for life,” adding that he hopes the Supreme Court “will recognize the same protections for the unborn” with respect to discrimination on the basis of sex, race and disability.

    READ MORE: Federal Judge Writes 'Here We Go Again' as He Blocks Mississippi Abortion Law

    The court’s action keeps it from an election-year review of the Indiana law amid a flurry of new state laws that go to the very heart of abortion rights. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey this month signed a law that would ban virtually all abortions, even in cases of incest and rape and subject doctors who perform them to criminal prosecution. That law has yet to take effect and is being challenged in court. Other states have passed laws that would outlaw abortion once a fetal heartbeat has been detected, typically around six weeks of gestation.

    Related:

    Federal Judge Writes 'Here We Go Again' as He Blocks Mississippi Abortion Law
    Lawsuit Challenges Alabama's Restrictive Abortion Law - Rights Group
    'Blessed Pro-Lifers': Net Sends Jabs at Jim Carrey Jeering at Anti-Abortion Gov
    'Pro-Life' Trump Talks About Abortion, Says He Would Make Exceptions in 3 Cases
    Warren Calls for Gov’t to Make Access to Abortion Mandatory on Federal Level
    Alabama Passes Controversial Abortion Law Sparking More Highly Charged Debate
    Tags:
    anti-abortion legislation, abortion, law, Supreme Court, Clarence Thomas, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Queen of Great Power Participants in Bolivia
    Bolivia's Way to Party: Country Finds Queen of Great Power to Lead Festivities
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse