Four Adults, Minor Wounded in Washington Shooting - Police

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A total of five people, including one minor, have been injured in a shooting in the southeast of the US capital, and are now receiving treatment at a hospital, Commander of the Washington Metropolitan Police Department Seventh Police District Andre Wright said.

"There were five subjects that have been shot: one was a juvenile, the other four [were] adults. They were taken to an area hospital, where they are being treated at this time," Wright said in a video message, posted on Twitter.

According to Wright, gunshots in the Sumner Road, Southeast were reported to the police at around 2:30 p.m. on Monday (18:30 GMT).

The police added that they were searching for a gray or silver vehicle that presumably belonged to the suspected shooter, who fled from the scene.

Shooting accidents are not uncommon in the United States, where citizens have a constitutional right to buy and carry firearms.