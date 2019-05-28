Four Adults, Minor Wounded in Washington Shooting - Police

"There were five subjects that have been shot: one was a juvenile, the other four [were] adults. They were taken to an area hospital, where they are being treated at this time," Wright said in a video message, posted on Twitter.
The police added that they were searching for a gray or silver vehicle that presumably belonged to the suspected shooter, who fled from the scene.
Shooting accidents are not uncommon in the United States, where citizens have a constitutional right to buy and carry firearms.
